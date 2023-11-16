Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Holly Hill Academy teacher was charged after a student’s mother said the teacher had an inappropriate relationship with her teenage son, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD).

Reagan Anderson, 27, is facing two counts of sexual battery with a child 17 years of age and was granted a $2,500 surety bond Thursday.

Warrants for Anderson’s arrest said she met with the student in October outside of school at a Pizza Hut in Santee and a home on Bunch Ford Road, where the alleged sexual battery took place.

During her bond hearing, the mother said Anderson also acted inappropriate with the teen on social media and sent him nude photos.

A judge ordered Anderson to not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family and to wear a GPS monitor.

The sheriff’s department said they were notified on Nov. 8 about the inappropriate contact between the teacher and student.

“We began investigating immediately after being notified of these allegations in order to prevent any further inappropriate contact with students,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has any more information, they are asked to get in touch with us.”

According to Holly Hill Academy, Anderson has been fired from the school.

