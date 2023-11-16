Submit a Tip
Florence-Darlington Technical College to hold its first president inauguration

For the first time in a Pee Dee college’s 60 years, they are holding a president inauguration on Thursday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Dr. Jermaine Ford is the Florence-Darlington Technical College’s fifth president and the first one to have an inauguration ceremony.

Ford originally took the role during the height of COVID-19, so the school did not hold a ceremony then. However, the college wants to do the ceremony now to “stress the importance of creating traditions,” a news release reads.

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to speak at the inauguration, which starts at 10 a.m.

Florence-Darlington Technical College is also hosting several events this week for its 60th anniversary.

