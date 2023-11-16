Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions continue, we NEED the rain

Andrew has the First Alert to the latest drought update for the Carolinas.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We need the rain! Even with most locations picking up on more than an inch of rain last weekend, we still need several good drinks of water.

The latest drought monitor was released this morning. As expected, conditions remained roughly the same with a moderate and severe drought still ongoing in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. While there’s been some minor improvements, the rainfall deficit continues to grow.

Here's a look at the new drought monitor.
Here's a look at the new drought monitor.(WMBF)

Further inland, the extreme drought has grown in size. Spartanburg and other areas in the Upstate and mountains of North Carolina could use some serious rainfall. We’ve placed last week’s update below so you could compare the two.

Here's what the drought monitor looked like last week.
Here's what the drought monitor looked like last week.(WMBF)

As we look ahead, rain chances remain minimal through the end of the work week. It’s not until next Tuesday where rain chances look to be a little more likely. Even then, it won’t be enough rain to end the drought completely. At this point, we will take whatever we can get. It’s going to take multiple systems to end drought conditions for the Carolinas.

Here's a look at the next 10 days with our next rain chance next Tuesday.
Here's a look at the next 10 days with our next rain chance next Tuesday.(WMBF)

