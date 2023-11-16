Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, isolated showers continue

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies remain in place through the end of the work week. Even with the cloudy skies, our rain chances will remain slim through Friday.

Low pressure will gradually cross Florida today and head to the northeast. This will eventually pass offshore and bring the risk of a few showers through Friday.

TODAY

Cloudy skies continue today. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible throughout the day, but don’t expect to see much sunshine.

Clouds will linger around today with an isolated shower chance.
Clouds will linger around today with an isolated shower chance.(WMBF)

Temperatures will be warmer as winds shift from the northeast to the east today. That will allow highs to reach the lower 70s today even with cloudy skies around.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue today.
Highs will climb into the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue today.(WMBF)

While plenty of clouds will be around, the risk of rain remains very low with just a slim chance of an isolated sprinkle or two in a few spots.

FRIDAY

Low pressure will pass offshore during the day on Friday. Once again, cloudy skies will prevail, but dry air in the lower atmosphere will keep rain chances limited to just 20%. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 70s for the beaches while inland areas climb into the middle 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower will continue for the end of the work week.
Mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower will continue for the end of the work week.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Brighter skies will return by Saturday along with more warmth as temperatures climb into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Sunshine returns through the weekend, even with the approaching cold front Saturday night.

That front will move through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand overnight, ushering in another round of cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 60s as sunshine continues. Make plans to get outside and enjoy the weekend.

Brighter skies work in through the weekend.
Brighter skies work in through the weekend.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location
Horry County man accused of hitting police officer, choking victim

Latest News

The long stretch of cloudy weather will continue through the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies stick around
An area of low pressure will pass off shore on Friday, bringing widespread cloud cover and a...
FIRST ALERT: Widespread cloud cover with a few light showers to end the week
Skies will remain cloudy through the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of cloudy skies settles in
Temperatures each afternoon will be near where we should be for this time of year.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable week ahead, clouds increase midweek