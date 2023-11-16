FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, isolated showers continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies remain in place through the end of the work week. Even with the cloudy skies, our rain chances will remain slim through Friday.

Low pressure will gradually cross Florida today and head to the northeast. This will eventually pass offshore and bring the risk of a few showers through Friday.

TODAY

Cloudy skies continue today. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible throughout the day, but don’t expect to see much sunshine.

Clouds will linger around today with an isolated shower chance. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be warmer as winds shift from the northeast to the east today. That will allow highs to reach the lower 70s today even with cloudy skies around.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue today. (WMBF)

While plenty of clouds will be around, the risk of rain remains very low with just a slim chance of an isolated sprinkle or two in a few spots.

FRIDAY

Low pressure will pass offshore during the day on Friday. Once again, cloudy skies will prevail, but dry air in the lower atmosphere will keep rain chances limited to just 20%. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 70s for the beaches while inland areas climb into the middle 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower will continue for the end of the work week. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Brighter skies will return by Saturday along with more warmth as temperatures climb into the lower 70s by the afternoon. Sunshine returns through the weekend, even with the approaching cold front Saturday night.

That front will move through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand overnight, ushering in another round of cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 60s as sunshine continues. Make plans to get outside and enjoy the weekend.

Brighter skies work in through the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.