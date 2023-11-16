Final approval given for new 1920s-themed entertainment venue in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A unique entertainment venue downtown Myrtle Beach is one step closer to opening.

The new venue, ROAR, will transform the abandoned, historic First Presbyterian church off of North Kings Street, into a 1920s-themed attraction.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue

Thursday afternoon, developers got the final green light from the City of Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board.

During the meeting, several members of the board said they were excited about the new business.

“Everybody likes to see something new, try something different,” said City of Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board Chairman Mayur Jeram, “So it’s a positive I think for the market.”

ROAR will have a bar, bowling alley, and even a beer garden. All attractions board members hope will bring in more business downtown.

“I think it’s something that’s going to be exciting for the locals to attend, and try to see the downtown area a little more,” said Jeram.

While ROAR will feature several new ideas for Myrtle Beach, developers say preserving the 1940s historic church is important.

“I think it’s part of history of Myrtle Beach. I think to a lot of the local residents,” said Jeram.

The council is hopeful there will be something for everyone.

Developers will soon begin renovating the church, but they have yet to set an official opening date.

