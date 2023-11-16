Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Family of four found dead on Fort Stewart

By WTOC Staff and Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A family of four was found dead at their on-post home at Fort Stewart on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to the Public Affairs Office, a female soldier, her husband and their two children were found dead inside the home after a welfare check was requested by the soldier’s unit.

Police arrived at the home at approximately 2 p.m. Law enforcement found the family unresponsive in the home upon making entry.

The individuals were pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. Their identities are not being released until next of kin is notified.

According to the Public Affairs Office, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

A Robeson County man will spend over two decades behind bars after being pleading guilty in a...
Robeson County man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs from Mexico
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Antonio Locklear
Robeson County man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs from Mexico, sentenced to prison
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs