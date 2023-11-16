Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Alex Murdaugh hearing to focus on juror issues ahead of financial trial

Alex Murdaugh will be in a Beaufort County court Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh will be in a Beaufort County court Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.

The hearing, set for 10 a.m., will address “juror issues” in the upcoming trial, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.

The attorney general’s office did not rule out the possibility that other issues may be discussed.

Murdaugh’s trial on his more than 100 state financial crimes is currently scheduled for Nov. 27.

SPECIAL SECTION: THE MURDAUGH CASES

Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this week requesting the trial either be moved to another venue or postponed for at least a year saying the publicity from the murder trial would make it difficult to find a fair and impartial jury.

The submitted motion stated 167 jury questionnaires were returned and 147 of those admitted to having prior knowledge of Murdaugh’s crimes.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to similar federal financial charges Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

File photo
Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs
Keonne Spann
Murder suspect back in Georgetown after fighting extradition for months
A man accused in a deadly shooting over the summer is back in Georgetown.
Murder suspect back in Georgetown after fighting extradition for months