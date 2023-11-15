Submit a Tip
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate

(Action News 5)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whataburger is kicking off its expansion into the state of South Carolina with multiple new locations coming to the Upstate.

The restaurant chain said there will be eight new locations in 2024.

Here’s a list of the restaurant locations:

  • Greenville - 1466 Woodruff Road in summer 2024
  • Mauldin - 308 West Butler Drive in summer 2024
  • Spartanburg - 1941 East Main Street in fall 2024
  • Anderson - 2900 Main Street in fall 2024
  • Boiling Springs - Boiling Springs & Double Bridge Road in fall 2024
  • Spartanburg - 1510 WO Ezell Boulevard in late fall 2024
  • Duncan - 1537 East Main Street in late fall 2024
  • Easley - 5648 Calhoun Memorial Parkway in late fall 2024

There will also be two new locations coming to Irmo and Lexington.

