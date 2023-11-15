Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News detail the accusations against a Myrtle Beach restaurant owner.

Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue light, manufacture and distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.

A Myrtle Beach police officer was patrolling around 10 a.m. Monday in the area of Canal Street and Dennison Avenue.

According to the arrest warrants, the officer tried to stop Jackson’s car around Highway 501 and Canal Street because of active bench warrants. Jackson also had a “known suspended driver’s license,” the warrants read.

Jackson ignored the police lights and threw a clear bag out of the driver’s side window, the arrest documents state. Police said the bag had two kinds of narcotics inside and tested positive for having a cocaine base.

Jackson was arrested on Monday and denied bond on Tuesday for his drug trafficking charges. Online records show police also arrested him in July for drug possession and identity fraud.

His restaurant, Allen’s Food Basket, was the center of a double homicide in 2020. Jackson testified in that trial and even revealed he and four others were shot the night of the shooting in October 2020.

Jackson is now facing a lawsuit in connection to the shooting.

