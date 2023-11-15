Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges

Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue light, manufacture and distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News detail the accusations against a Myrtle Beach restaurant owner.

Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue light, manufacture and distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.

A Myrtle Beach police officer was patrolling around 10 a.m. Monday in the area of Canal Street and Dennison Avenue.

According to the arrest warrants, the officer tried to stop Jackson’s car around Highway 501 and Canal Street because of active bench warrants. Jackson also had a “known suspended driver’s license,” the warrants read.

Jackson ignored the police lights and threw a clear bag out of the driver’s side window, the arrest documents state. Police said the bag had two kinds of narcotics inside and tested positive for having a cocaine base.

Jackson was arrested on Monday and denied bond on Tuesday for his drug trafficking charges. Online records show police also arrested him in July for drug possession and identity fraud.

His restaurant, Allen’s Food Basket, was the center of a double homicide in 2020. Jackson testified in that trial and even revealed he and four others were shot the night of the shooting in October 2020.

Jackson is now facing a lawsuit in connection to the shooting.

RELATED: Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old (far left) Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old...
Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault
Police: Fight escalates into shooting in Lumberton store parking lot
Horry County Council voted down a proposal to bring over 1,100 homes and commercial units to...
Horry County Council votes against Market Common-style neighborhood in Carolina Forest
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets

Latest News

Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location
The school district approved spending more than a million dollars to hire 27 new reading and...
Horry County Schools spending millions trying to help students in reading, math
Lake City warehouse fire
Multiple Pee Dee fire departments respond to Lake City warehouse fire; power restored to residents
Clouds increase as we continue through the work week.
FIRST ALERT: Widespread cloud cover with a few light showers to end the week