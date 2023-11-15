Submit a Tip
Step into the magic at the Mythical & Medieval Fest this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Mythical & Medieval Fest is a Renaissance themed festival to raise money for Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams.

Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is local non-profit in Myrtle Beach, SC that provides positive activities to children that have been abused, abandoned, or neglected and reside in group homes or shelters.

This year our festival will run for two weekends to celebrate our 10th anniversary.

November 11th and 12th 2023 and November 18th &19th 2023

11am – 6pm both weekends.

There are plenty of fun games and surprises that kids of all ages will love.

Come for fun and bring your appetite because you’ll find plenty of food options that your entire family will enjoy.

Everyone is a character so don’t forget your costume, imagination, and your willingness to support a great cause.

