Police identify suspect charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Bennettsville Police Department released the name of the person arrested and charged in a deadly shooting.

Jemell Williams is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 32-year-old Tonny Swinnie on Tuesday morning.

Police were called out around 8 a.m. to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Drive.

Lt. Shawn Lucas said Swinnie was shot in the complex’s parking lot.

Lucas added that Swinnie and Williams knew each other, but it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to help.

