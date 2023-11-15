Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia

The Charleston Police Department says the Jeep that was stolen from the scene of a crash on the Ravenel Bridge Wednesday has been located in Georgia.
By Pilar Briggs and Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the Jeep that was stolen from the scene of a crash on the Ravenel Bridge Wednesday has been located in Georgia.

Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Ravenel Bridge at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Gibson said.

He says the vehicle that was stolen is a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The last known...
He says the vehicle that was stolen is a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The last known location of the vehicle was on Savannah Highway traveling southbound near Ravenel.(The Charleston Police Department)

During the crash, a person was offering help at the scene where their vehicle was stolen by Greenwood, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Gibson said.

The red 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was recovered near Brunswick, Georgia by the Georgia State Patrol Wednesday afternoon.

Gibson said further charges are expected as the Charleston Traffic Unit investigates the initial crash. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old (far left) Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old...
Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault
Horry County Council voted down a proposal to bring over 1,100 homes and commercial units to...
Horry County Council votes against Market Common-style neighborhood in Carolina Forest
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Police: Fight escalates into shooting in Lumberton store parking lot