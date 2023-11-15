Submit a Tip
Police: 2 killed after train hits car in Robeson County

It happened Wednesday on West Church Street.
It happened Wednesday on West Church Street.(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Rowland Police Department is investigating a crash involving a train that left two people dead.

It happened Wednesday on West Church Street.

A car was on the tracks and hit by an Amtrak train, according to Lt. Steven Collins. Two females, whose names and ages have not been released, were killed, Collins said.

It is unclear at this time if the crossing arms were up or down.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

