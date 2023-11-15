Submit a Tip
Multiple Pee Dee fire departments respond to Lake City warehouse fire; power restored to residents

Lake City warehouse fire
Lake City warehouse fire(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple Pee Dee fire departments assisted with extinguishing a fire in Lake City Tuesday evening that required crews to cut power to 1,000 residents.

Lake City spokesperson Donna Tracy confirmed the fire broke out around 8:27 p.m. at the ICE Recycling Warehouse at the 400 block of Cedar Street.

The city fire crews received additional aid from several area units, including South Lynches Fire Department, Howell Springs Fire Department, and Olanta Fire Department, as well as assistance from Florence County Emergency Medical Services and Lake City Police Department.

Power was cut to residents as a safety precaution but was restored at 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire has been contained but crews remain on the scene.

WMBF News will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

