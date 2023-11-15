Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into the death of a transgender woman in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shandon Floyd’s body was found alone and unresponsive just before midnight on Tuesday in the 10000 block of Two Notch Road.

Her mother confirmed to our sister station, WIS in Columbia, that Floyd was transgender and was last seen early Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Columbia.

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing in Columbia last week. (Source: Floyd family)

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence and staying together at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told Richland County deputies that he let her borrow his car around 3 a.m. last Wednesday but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

According to WIS, Floyd took a man she had been hanging out with to a store. Surveillance video captured two people getting out of the car, making it the last time Floyd was seen.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

The coroner’s office said it will be doing an autopsy to determine the cause of Floyd’s death.

The case remains under investigation.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said more information will be released in the case.

