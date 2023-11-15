Men, woman arrested in connection to Florence County motel assault

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee have made arrests in connection to a recent assault at a Pee Dee motel.

Records show 29-year-old Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old Angel Drakeford and 48-year-old Gerry Humbert were each arrested and booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday.

The three each face multiple charges in connection to a Nov. 5 assault at the Florence Inn & Suites on Bancroft Road. Deputies said four suspects are accused of going into the motel to assault a victim, who suffered injuries and required medical treatment.

WMBF News has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office regarding the fourth suspect, identified by deputies as 24-year-old Ty’Shawn Humbert. As of around 4 p.m. Wednesday, it’s unclear if he remains at large.

Ty'shawn Humbert (Florence County Detention Center)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80172, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s office’s app.

