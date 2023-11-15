Make-A-Wish surprises Myrtle Beach man with ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Make-A-Wish organization honored a Myrtle Beach man for his volunteer service to the organization for over two decades in a surprise ceremony on Wednesday.

Anthony Guidice has been working with Make-A-Wish for 24 years, he was inspired after his nephew had his wish granted before passing in 1996. Since then, Guidice has volunteered with the Hudson Valley chapter where he helped grant 78 wishes and the South Carolina chapter where he’s helped grant 120 wishes so far.

Along with volunteering his time, Guidice has also donated more than $30,000.

With his dedication and commitment to granting wishes, Make-A-Wish named him the 2024 recipient of the Suzie Allen Volunteer of the Year award.

“I know I can always count on Anthony to help when needed, to enthusiastically see a wish through, and to keep the heart of Make-A-Wish at the forefront of any conversation,” Matthew Wall, Volunteer Manager, Make-A-Wish South Carolina said. “I learn from him, not only how to be a better wish granter, but also how to be a better human.”

The Hudson Valley chapter and the South Carolina chapter came together to nominate him.

Guidice was presented the award while at Dave & Buster’s under the impression he was there for a celebration of the chapter’s success in the last fiscal year. There were even special guests in attendance, including his family from New York.

He was presented the award by Misty Farmer, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

“Our chapter could not be prouder to present the Suzie Allen Volunteer of the Year Award to Anthony on behalf of the enterprise,” Farmer said. “We often marvel at how he goes above and beyond to create incredible wish journeys for wish kids. He truly understands just how impactful a wish can be and gives so much of himself to make sure that families who need hope, strength, and joy receive a life-changing experience. We thank Anthony from the bottom of our hearts.”

While Guidice accepted the award, he reminded those in attendance the reason he continues to volunteer is because of the children.

“Couldn’t believe it,” he said. “Nothing I’ve been trying to do to get recognition. I just wanted to help the kids that are critically ill receive their wish.”

