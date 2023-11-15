Horry County man accused of hitting police officer, choking victim

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Documents obtained by WMBF News state that 43-year-old Barry Watson was arrested after an incident on Monday in the area of Spring Branch Road in Nichols.

According to a police report, officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to the area due to a disturbance. Police then found a witness on the front porch who attempted to speak with the officer.

Watson then reportedly began yelling, stating that another person at the scene needed to be arrested. The officer noted Watson’s behavior was “very erratic and aggressive” and that he told the officer “not to tell him to calm down because he had already had a bad enough day.”

The officer then attempted to detain Watson, but he reportedly pulled his arm away and shoved the officer before hitting them in the face. The strike caused “multiple bloody lacerations,” according to the report.

Watson then allegedly refused attempts to detain him before a Taser was deployed. Officers were eventually able to get control and detain him.

A victim claimed Watson assaulted them after seeing him cuss at the witness, who said the victim lost consciousness as a result of the assault. An arrest warrant specifically notes that Watson allegedly choked the victim.

After his arrest, police said Watson was also found with methamphetamine in one of his pants pockets.

Watson is charged with second-degree assault, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

Records show he remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday with no bond set.

