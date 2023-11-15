Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Horry County man accused of hitting police officer, choking victim

(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a police officer while resisting arrest.

Documents obtained by WMBF News state that 43-year-old Barry Watson was arrested after an incident on Monday in the area of Spring Branch Road in Nichols.

According to a police report, officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to the area due to a disturbance. Police then found a witness on the front porch who attempted to speak with the officer.

Watson then reportedly began yelling, stating that another person at the scene needed to be arrested. The officer noted Watson’s behavior was “very erratic and aggressive” and that he told the officer “not to tell him to calm down because he had already had a bad enough day.”

The officer then attempted to detain Watson, but he reportedly pulled his arm away and shoved the officer before hitting them in the face. The strike caused “multiple bloody lacerations,” according to the report.

Watson then allegedly refused attempts to detain him before a Taser was deployed. Officers were eventually able to get control and detain him.

A victim claimed Watson assaulted them after seeing him cuss at the witness, who said the victim lost consciousness as a result of the assault. An arrest warrant specifically notes that Watson allegedly choked the victim.

After his arrest, police said Watson was also found with methamphetamine in one of his pants pockets.

Watson is charged with second-degree assault, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

Records show he remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old (far left) Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old...
Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault
Horry County Council voted down a proposal to bring over 1,100 homes and commercial units to...
Horry County Council votes against Market Common-style neighborhood in Carolina Forest
Police: Fight escalates into shooting in Lumberton store parking lot
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets

Latest News

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
It happened Wednesday on West Church Street.
Police: 2 killed after train hits car in Robeson County
Crews remain at scene of Lake City warehouse destroyed by fire
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges