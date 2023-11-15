Submit a Tip
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is Preparing for their Black Wednesday Sale next week

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -It’s that time of year again!

On November 22nd only, join the Horry County Habitat for Humanity ReStore for their annual Black Wednesday Sale, where everything is 50% off!

Pick up the perfect dining room table or living room set that the whole family will love during the holidays.

More importantly, your purchase helps a local family build a decent and affordable home.

Special shopping hours from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Black Wednesday only.

Learn more here!

