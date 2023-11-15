Submit a Tip
Grand Strand food banks prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving

Volunteer at the Lowcountry Food Bank prepares food boxes ahead of Thanksgiving.
Volunteer at the Lowcountry Food Bank prepares food boxes ahead of Thanksgiving.(Source: WMBF News)
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but for thousands of families in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, it’s tough for them to put food on the table.

That’s why organizations like the Lowcountry Food Bank are busy making sure that people don’t go hungry this holiday season.

Organizers said in Horry County alone there are 43,000 families who are food insecure.

“As we see inflation and the price of housing increase people need food more. They’re having to make decisions between ren, utilities, and food, and that’s what we’re here for, so it is a stressor to ensure that we’ll be able to meet all the needs of our community,” said Heather Singleton, the regional food center manager.

Lowcountry Food Bank staff has added 35 to 40 new distributions throughout the area, and 10 to 15 truckloads of food will make its way to Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

“In the more rural parts of the county: Aynor, Green Sea, Galivants Ferry, Nichols, so we’re always trying to get into those areas to serve those communities because we can see based off of census data where the greatest need is,” Singleton said.

There are some upcoming food distributions happening this weekend:

  • Friday, November 15 at Conway Parks & Recreation at 10 am.
  • Saturday, November 15 at Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand
  • Monday, November 20 on Carver Street in Myrtle Beach

Singleton added that they are in need of volunteers.

CLICK HERE for ways you can get involved and help out with food distributions.

