Governor Henry McMaster and First Family to hold 57th Annual Governor's Carolighting

Governor Henry McMaster and First Family to hold 57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting
Governor Henry McMaster and First Family to hold 57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting(Mary Green)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster announced they will hold the 57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the State House’s North Steps.

“The Carolighting is one of South Carolina’s finest traditions, bringing together family, friends, and neighbors,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Peggy and I look forward to joining with fellow South Carolinians to celebrate the beginning of a new Christmas season.” 

WIS alumna and Miss South Carolina 2023 Jada Samuel will be the emcee of the event.

The Carolighting will be sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Columbia Garden Club, and the Garden Club of South Carolina, officials stated.

Officials said the event can be viewed on television or online via SCETV.

