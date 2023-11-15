FIRST ALERT: Widespread cloud cover with a few light showers to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of low pressure will pass off shore on Friday, bringing widespread cloud cover and a few light showers to end the week.

TODAY

Cloud cover associated with the low pressure system will stream into the Carolinas days before the system passes to our south. We will wake up under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s this morning.

Skies will generally turn overcast by the middle of the day and into the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low-mid 60s this afternoon. While most of the day will look rather gloomy, we only have the chance of a few light sprinkles from time to time.

REST OF THE WEEK

As the low pressure system slowly crosses Florida and passes off shore by Friday, clouds will remain in place.

Winds will shift a bit and allow for a milder feel as temperatures return to around 70 Thursday and Friday. Again, despite the cloud cover our rain chances remain slim with a few light showers at times. The latest guidance continues to suggest a low pressure system passing far enough offshore to where the steady rain won’t be an issue.

The best chance for isolated showers will be Friday when the low is closest to the Carolinas.

THIS WEEKEND

Brighter skies return for the upcoming weekend. While an incoming cold front is expected to swing through the area on Saturday, we look to remain dry with mainly just a shift in winds. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Highs will fall into the lower 60s for Sunday.

