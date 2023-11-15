Submit a Tip
Fire crews working to battle commercial fire in Lake City; Duke Energy reports 1,000 customers without power

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire Crews in Lake City are working to put out a fire at a commercial building that has caused power outages to 1,000 residents in the Lake City area Tuesday evening.

Lake City spokesperson Donna Tracy confirmed the fire department is working on the fire on Cedar Street.

According to Duke Energy outage maps nearly 1,000 are without power in the area. Tracy said the power is estimated to be restored by midnight.

Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.

WMBF News will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

