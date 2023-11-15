Crews remain at scene of Lake City warehouse destroyed by fire

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders remained at a Pee Dee warehouse that was destroyed by a massive fire late Tuesday.

WMBF News Reporter Ashley Listrom was at Industrial Conservation Engineering’s recycling warehouse in Lake City on Wednesday, where crews were continuing to spray down hotspots from the blaze. Employees were also still seen working at other buildings at the plant.

(WMBF)

Multiple Pee Dee fire departments assisted with extinguishing the fire that required crews to cut power to 1,000 residents.

Lake City spokesperson Donna Tracy confirmed the fire broke out around 8:27 p.m. Tuesday at the warehouse, located on the 400 block of Cedar Street.

City fire crews received additional aid from several area units, including South Lynches Fire Department, Howell Springs Fire Department, and Olanta Fire Department, as well as assistance from Florence County Emergency Medical Services and Lake City Police Department.

Power was cut to residents as a safety precaution but was restored nearly two hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

