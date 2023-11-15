Coastal Carolina travels to Army on Saturday for non-conference matchup

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina steps out of conference play this weekend as the Chanticleers travel to West Point to face Army. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker, and Tina Cervasio will have the call on the CBS Sports Network.

TV | CBS Sports Network

CCU fans can hear the Chanticleer Sports Radio Network broadcast with Joe Cashion, Layne Harris, Marc Jones, and Joe Catenacci on WRNN 99.5 FM and online at wrnn.net.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

• Coastal Carolina is making its fourth trip as a program to the state of New York.

• The Chanticleers are 1-2 all-time in the Empire State.

• CCU won in its last trip to New York, defeating Buffalo 28-25 on Sept. 18, 2021.

PINCKNEY’S PLACE IN HISTORY

• Wide receiver Sam Pinckney set the NCAA’s FBS record for consecutive games with a catch against Texas State, catching a pass in his 55th consecutive contest.

• Pinckney broke the record set by Central Michigan’s Bryan Anderson from 2006-09.

• He currently ranks seventh on CCU’s career receptions and receiving yards lists and needs eight more receptions and 47 yards to move into sixth place on both lists.

NO-FLY ZONE

• Coastal Carolina’s defense held Texas State to just 81 yards passing, the fewest by the Bobcats in the GJ Kinne Era and their lowest total in 25 games.

• The Chanticleers have held four different opponents to less than 200 yards passing this season.

• In Coastal’s seven wins this season, the Chants have held their opponents to an average of 205.3 passing yards per game.

RUNNING WITH PURPOSE

• The Chanticleers have rushed for at least 150 yards in each of their last six games, the first six-game stretch for Coastal Carolina with at least 150 yards rushing since the final six games of the 2021 season and the opening game of the 2022 campaign.

• CCU has also tallied at least one rushing touchdown in six straight games for the first time since a 25-game span from 2019-21.

• Coastal Carolina is 7-0 this season when the Chants finish the game with at least 35 rush attempts.

YARDAGE SHORTAGE

• Coastal Carolina has held each of its last three opponents to less than 350 total yards of offense.

• CCU hadn’t held three consecutive opponents to under 350 yards since UMass, ULM, and Arkansas State from Sept. 25-Oct. 7 in 2021.

BROYLES NOMINATION FOR NAIVAR

• Defensive coordinator Craig Naivar was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach.

• Under Naivar, CCU’s defense has allowed just 21.2 points per game this season.

• Coastal ranks ninth nationally in defensive touchdowns (3),10th in interceptions (12), and 18th in turnovers forced (18).

STREAK WATCH

• Coastal Carolina is looking to notch a six-game winning streak for the fourth consecutive season.

• CCU has the third-longest current winning streak in the conference, behind only division leaders James Madison and Troy.

UNDER PRESSURE

• Coastal Carolina has tallied 4.0 sacks in each of its last two contests.

• CCU hadn’t recorded at least 4.0 sacks in consecutive games since finishing with 4.0 against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 10 and 5.0 against Buffalo on Sept. 17 in 2022.

SCOUTING THE BLACK KNIGHTS OF ARMY

• Army is 4-6 and is coming off a 17-14 win over Holy Cross.

• The Black Knights have forced eight turnovers in the last two games, causing six against Air Force and two against Holy Cross.

• Linebacker Leo Lowin leads the team with 76 tackles and is a finalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

• Lowin has logged four games with doubledigit tackles this season and is now one of only four players in Army history with 10 doubledigit tackle games in his career.

• Seven different Black Knights have scored a rushing touchdown this season, led by six from quarterback Bryson Daily.

• Daily has thrown for 859 yards this season, the most by an Army quarterback in a season since 2018.

• Army has only committed 36 penalties this season, the ninth fewest in the nation.

• The Black Knights are currently tied for third nationally with 19 successful fourth-down conversion attempts.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH ARMY

• Coastal Carolina and Army have met once on the gridiron with the Chanticleers holding a 1-0 lead in the series.

