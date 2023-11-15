Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular coffee chain will soon make its debut in the Grand Strand.

Black Rifle Coffee Company announced that its Myrtle Beach location will open on November 20, marking the first of its stores in South Carolina. The store will be located at 118 Loyola Drive.

A statement from the company says Black Rifle Coffee Company is a “rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders.”

The Myrtle Beach store will also offer the company’s branded apparel, merchandise as well as other food and beverages.

The store will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 20, but further information about additional hours was not immediately available.

