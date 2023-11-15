Submit a Tip
Annual Myrtle Beach Invitational tips off Thursday

(Myrtle Beach Invitational / WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some of college basketball’s best have made their way to the Grand Strand as the Myrtle Beach Invitational tips off Thursday.

The annual tournament takes place at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The Chanticleers will also be participating in the tournament for the first time since 2019.

Other teams include Charleston, Furman and Vermont - each coming off NCAA Tournament appearances in the spring. Saint Louis, Wyoming and Wichita State all round out the field of eight.

Tournament action kicks off Thursday with the following first-round matchups:

  • Charleston vs. Vermont - 11:30 a.m.
  • Saint Louis vs. Wyoming - 2 p.m.
  • Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina - 4:30 p.m.
  • Furman vs. Liberty - 7 p.m.

The tournament will then continue through Sunday.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

