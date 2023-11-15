$40,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mega Millions players in Myrtle Beach should check their tickets.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said a $40,000 ticket was sold at the Scotchman on Postal Way.
In Tuesday’s drawing, the ticket matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. Those winnings were quadrupled to $40,000 because the player bought the Megaplier option.
Mega Millions – Tuesday, Nov. 14
- 29 - 35 - 59 - 61 - 69 Megaball: 22
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
