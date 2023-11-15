Submit a Tip
$40,000 lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a $40,000 ticket was sold at the Scotchman on Postal Way.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said a $40,000 ticket was sold at the Scotchman on Postal Way.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mega Millions players in Myrtle Beach should check their tickets.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a $40,000 ticket was sold at the Scotchman on Postal Way.

In Tuesday’s drawing, the ticket matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. Those winnings were quadrupled to $40,000 because the player bought the Megaplier option.

Mega Millions – Tuesday, Nov. 14

  • 29 - 35 - 59 - 61 - 69  Megaball: 22

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For more information on claiming, click here.

