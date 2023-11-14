Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Woman charged with burning NC church while barbecue festival was underway

Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.
Aimee Lakey, 42, was charged.(Lexington Police Department)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been charged, accused of setting fire to a church while a popular barbecue festival was underway.

According to the report from the Lexington Police Department, on Sunday, November 12, officers arrested 42-year-old Aimee Lakey concerning a fire on Main Street on October 28. Lakey was charged with burning of a church, and bond has been set at $25,000.

The church is owned by Jesus Comes First Ministries.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the origin of the fire that occurred on Saturday, October 28 during the Lexington BBQ Festival.

Police say the Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a church at 1700 South Main Street. A large column of smoke was visible during the response, and a second alarm was initiated.

Upon arrival, the first crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the rear of the structure and immediately began to work on extinguishing the fire.

Additional crews checked the interior for possible victims and checked if the fire had extended to other parts of the building. Firefighters determined that the fire was contained to a rear porch area, and no victims were in the building.

According to the report, the church served as a food bank and had large supplies of perishable foods to feed the needy. Fire crews coordinated with church staff to help determine a remedy to remove the foods that needed to remain cooled and frozen.

The Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office initiated an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Assisting in the investigation are the Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office, the NC Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

The structure sustained substantial smoke and water damage and is currently uninhabitable. There were no injuries to fire personnel.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.
Driver killed in Darlington County crash

Latest News

The shelter’s been without a permanent home since a 2021 pest infestation.
Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter
Police were called out around 8 a.m. to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Drive. (file...
1 shot in parking lot of Bennettsville apartments; 1 in custody
Expect more clouds and a cooler forecast for the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable week ahead, clouds increase midweek
Santee Cooper could bring some light into the Grand Strand Humane Society’s future by donating...
Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter