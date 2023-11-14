Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Santee Cooper could bring some light into the Grand Strand Humane Society’s future by donating land to build a new home.

The shelter’s been without a permanent home since a 2021 pest infestation.

They’ve also been without a plan since pushback this summer forced them to scrap a proposal to build a new facility on River Oaks Drive.

However, Santee Cooper has extra land it is considering giving to the humane society, including five to seven acres near the Myrtle Beach airport.

The city of Myrtle Beach is also weighing giving the humane society half a million dollars to get started.

The shelter’s executive director, Jess Wnuk, said both offers could not come soon enough.

“Horry County has grown so much in the last 50 years, and our building has not,” Wnuk said. “So, we really need to catch up and have enough space to house these animals appropriately.”

Wnuk said once they close on a property, they hope to have a new 38 thousand square foot facility built within two years.

She said they are over capacity and operating under emergency conditions, so they need a new building now more than ever.

“It splits our time, our staff, and our resources, which are already spread so thin,” Wnuk said. “So, getting back under one roof is such a priority.”

Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council will vote Tuesday on accepting Santee Cooper’s plan.

In the meantime, Wnuk said you can help by donating food, volunteering or fostering an animal.

