Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter

Santee Cooper could bring some light into the Grand Strand Humane Society’s future by donating land to build a new home.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Santee Cooper could bring some light into the Grand Strand Humane Society’s future by donating land to build a new home.

The shelter’s been without a permanent home since a 2021 pest infestation.

They’ve also been without a plan since pushback this summer forced them to scrap a proposal to build a new facility on River Oaks Drive.

However, Santee Cooper has extra land it is considering giving to the humane society, including five to seven acres near the Myrtle Beach airport.

The city of Myrtle Beach is also weighing giving the humane society half a million dollars to get started.

The shelter’s executive director, Jess Wnuk, said both offers could not come soon enough.

“Horry County has grown so much in the last 50 years, and our building has not,” Wnuk said. “So, we really need to catch up and have enough space to house these animals appropriately.”

Wnuk said once they close on a property, they hope to have a new 38 thousand square foot facility built within two years.

She said they are over capacity and operating under emergency conditions, so they need a new building now more than ever.

“It splits our time, our staff, and our resources, which are already spread so thin,” Wnuk said. “So, getting back under one roof is such a priority.”

Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council will vote Tuesday on accepting Santee Cooper’s plan.

In the meantime, Wnuk said you can help by donating food, volunteering or fostering an animal.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.
Driver killed in Darlington County crash

Latest News

Expect more clouds and a cooler forecast for the middle of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable week ahead, clouds increase midweek
Santee Cooper could bring some light into the Grand Strand Humane Society’s future by donating...
Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter
Horry County Schools receives Purple Star distinction for commitment to military families
Horry County Schools receives Purple Star distinction for commitment to military families