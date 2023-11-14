Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Police: Fight escalates into shooting in Lumberton store parking lot
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

Latest News

Election experts weigh in Atlantic Beach election drama, what's next
1 shot, killed in Bennettsville apartment complex parking lot; 1 in custody
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
Walmart, other retailers rethink self-checkouts