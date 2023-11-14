Submit a Tip
Police: Fight escalates into shooting in Lumberton store parking lot

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after an altercation turned into a shooting in a store parking lot in Lumberton Monday afternoon.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker said officers were called to the Stock’s Food Store at 1010 E 2nd Street around 4:10 p.m. for reports of a person shot in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on scene anyone who was involved in the shooting had already left the scene. Witnesses said the incident had started when two women were fighting and other people joined in the fight when the shooting began.

While the initial call was for a person shot, there have been no reported injuries. However, three vehicles were hit by shot and damaged during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

