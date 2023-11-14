Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour

(Gray News) – Oliver Anthony, the country musician who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” earlier this year, is heading out on his first global tour in 2024.

The Out of the Woods Tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden in February and will end Sept. 13 in Allegan, Michigan.

Anthony will make 42 stops on the global tour, with 33 shows being in the United States.

In an interview with Billboard, the 31-year-old father of three said he has never traveled outside of the southeastern United States and is waiting for his passport to arrive.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets on Anthony’s website here.

General on-sale starts Nov. 17 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

Feb. 1 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

Feb. 2 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Feb. 5 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

Feb. 7 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

Feb. 8 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

Feb. 10 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Feb. 12 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

Feb. 13 – Dublin, IE – Vicar St.

Feb. 21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 29 – Plant City, FL – The Florida Strawberry Festival (on sale Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. ET)

March 2 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Amphitheater

March 3 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

March 8 – Alexandria, LA – Rapides Parish Coliseum

March 9 – Brandon, MS – The Brandon Amphitheater

March 16 – Queensland, AUS – CMC Rocks QLD 2024 (on sale now)

April 4 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

April 5 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amp

April 6 – Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage

April 12 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

April 13 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena

April 19 – Albany, GA – Albany Civic Center

April 20 – Savannah, GA – Bulls, Bands & Barrels

April 26 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 27 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

May 3 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena

May 4 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 10 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena

May 11 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

May 17 – Doswell, VA – Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion

June 14 – Marion, IL – MTN Dew Park

June 15 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

June 16 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater

June 22 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

June 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

July 19 – Cullman, AL – Rock The South (on sale now)

Aug. 16 – Lewisburg, WV – State Fair of West Virginia

Aug. 21 – Put-In-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay (on sale now)

Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 24 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Sept. 1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

Sept. 13 – Allegan, MI – Allegan County Fair

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.