North Myrtle Beach looks for volunteers to help build living shoreline

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach needs the community’s help to build a living shoreline.

The city intends to build the living shoreline at the newly constructed bulkhead at the Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, which is located near the 53rd Avenue North public boat ramp in Cherry Grove.

As part of that effort, Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help build over 100 wire mesh boxes.

The wire mesh boxes help to attract and retain juvenile oysters.

Juvenile oysters help re-establish the natural environment by filtering harmful pollutants from the water. One juvenile oyster can filter about 2.5 gallons of water in an hour.

Volunteers will be needed to build the baskets from December 2023 through February 2024. The baskets will then be transported to the preserve for installation in late April 2024.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will provide an introductory training session on how to construct the wire mesh baskets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 28 at the NMB Parks and Sports Complex.

Those interested in helping out and registering should email Megan Petit at knmbb@nmb.us or call 843-281-3732

