Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

North Myrtle Beach looks for volunteers to help build living shoreline

The city of North Myrtle Beach is looking for volunteers to help make 100 of these wire mesh...
The city of North Myrtle Beach is looking for volunteers to help make 100 of these wire mesh baskets as part of an effort to build a living shoreline.(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach needs the community’s help to build a living shoreline.

The city intends to build the living shoreline at the newly constructed bulkhead at the Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, which is located near the 53rd Avenue North public boat ramp in Cherry Grove.

As part of that effort, Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help build over 100 wire mesh boxes.

The wire mesh boxes help to attract and retain juvenile oysters.

Juvenile oysters help re-establish the natural environment by filtering harmful pollutants from the water. One juvenile oyster can filter about 2.5 gallons of water in an hour.

Volunteers will be needed to build the baskets from December 2023 through February 2024. The baskets will then be transported to the preserve for installation in late April 2024.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will provide an introductory training session on how to construct the wire mesh baskets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 28 at the NMB Parks and Sports Complex.

Those interested in helping out and registering should email Megan Petit at knmbb@nmb.us or call 843-281-3732

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.
Driver killed in Darlington County crash

Latest News

The shelter’s been without a permanent home since a 2021 pest infestation.
Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter
Police were called out around 8 a.m. to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Drive. (file...
1 shot in parking lot of Bennettsville apartments; 1 in custody
Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old (far left) Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old...
Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the rezoning of land around Pleasant Hill Primitive...
Myrtle Beach City Council gives final approval to rezone church property, create affordable housing