Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach City Council gives final approval to rezone church property, create affordable housing

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the rezoning of land around Pleasant Hill Primitive...
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the rezoning of land around Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. The church held its first service in 1882.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More affordable housing could be coming to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The city council passed the second and final reading to rezone less than an acre of land off Highway 15 from single-family to multi-family.

RELATED COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach non-profit hopes to rezone church property to create affordable housing

On that piece of land sits the Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. It was owned and operated by a family from 1882 until earlier this year.

The church and the property were gifted to SOS Care, which is a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual disabilities.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the group revealed plans for the property which include keeping the old church building and building a duplex to help train on life skills.

The multifamily rezoning gives SOS Care more options on how to use the church while providing options for additional housing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.
Driver killed in Darlington County crash

Latest News

The shelter’s been without a permanent home since a 2021 pest infestation.
Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter
The city of North Myrtle Beach is looking for volunteers to help make 100 of these wire mesh...
North Myrtle Beach looks for volunteers to help build living shoreline
Police were called out around 8 a.m. to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Drive. (file...
1 shot in parking lot of Bennettsville apartments; 1 in custody
Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old (far left) Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old...
Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault