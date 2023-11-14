Myrtle Beach City Council gives final approval to rezone church property, create affordable housing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More affordable housing could be coming to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The city council passed the second and final reading to rezone less than an acre of land off Highway 15 from single-family to multi-family.

On that piece of land sits the Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. It was owned and operated by a family from 1882 until earlier this year.

The church and the property were gifted to SOS Care, which is a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual disabilities.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the group revealed plans for the property which include keeping the old church building and building a duplex to help train on life skills.

The multifamily rezoning gives SOS Care more options on how to use the church while providing options for additional housing.

