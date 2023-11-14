Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach City Council appoints city’s next chief municipal judge

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has a new chief municipal judge, but he isn’t a stranger to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach City Council appointed Glenn Ohanesian as the city’s next chief municipal judge. He took the oath of office on Tuesday.

His appointment is for two years and will take effect immediately.

He replaces former Chief Judge Joi Page who announced that she will be retiring on Nov. 30.

Ohanesian has served for the past 18 years as one of the city’s three associate municipal judges.

He has also been an attorney in Myrtle Beach for 28 years and is a past president of the Horry County Bar Association.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, his salary is $131,250.

A more formal swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled for a later date.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Police: Fight escalates into shooting in Lumberton store parking lot
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

Latest News

Skies will remain cloudy through the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of cloudy skies settles in
Coastal Carolina University and Santee Cooper held a ribbon cutting on Monday for 13 newly...
CCU, Santee Cooper unveil new electric vehicle charging stations on campus
The shelter’s been without a permanent home since a 2021 pest infestation.
Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter
The city of North Myrtle Beach is looking for volunteers to help make 100 of these wire mesh...
North Myrtle Beach looks for volunteers to help build living shoreline