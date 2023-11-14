Myrtle Beach City Council appoints city’s next chief municipal judge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has a new chief municipal judge, but he isn’t a stranger to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach City Council appointed Glenn Ohanesian as the city’s next chief municipal judge. He took the oath of office on Tuesday.

His appointment is for two years and will take effect immediately.

He replaces former Chief Judge Joi Page who announced that she will be retiring on Nov. 30.

Ohanesian has served for the past 18 years as one of the city’s three associate municipal judges.

He has also been an attorney in Myrtle Beach for 28 years and is a past president of the Horry County Bar Association.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, his salary is $131,250.

A more formal swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled for a later date.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.