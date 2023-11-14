Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after electrical box explodes at a Home Depot

A man was burned and critically injured when an electrical box exploded in a Phoenix-area Home...
A man was burned and critically injured when an electrical box exploded in a Phoenix-area Home Depot.(Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is fighting for his life at a Phoenix hospital with severe burns.

According to authorities, the man was injured after an electrical box exploded at a Home Depot on Tuesday.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the store near 36th Street and Thomas Road at around 10 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene said that the unidentified man suffered “significant burns to his face and hands.”

It’s unclear whether the victim was an electrical worker or an employee at the store.

Rescue crews were able to transport him to the hospital and keep the fire from extending to the rest of the building.

However, authorities didn’t immediately release what caused the explosion.

Video of the incident showed several workers standing outside of the store.

A building systems specialist is currently working to determine whether the store is safe enough to remain open.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Police: Fight escalates into shooting in Lumberton store parking lot
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

Latest News

Election experts weigh in Atlantic Beach election drama, what's next
1 shot, killed in Bennettsville apartment complex parking lot; 1 in custody
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
Walmart, other retailers rethink self-checkouts