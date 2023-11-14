Horry County Schools receives Purple Star distinction for commitment to military families

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County School District has met all of the criteria to be awarded the “Purple Star” designation for its commitment to supporting military families.

“Horry County has 56 campuses that we’ve trained. From administrators, school counselors, and between three to five students from every middle and high school,” said Ashley Schlicht, State Coordinator for the military child coalition.

HCS ranks in the top 10 for districts with military-connected students and is now the 12th in the state to receive the designation.

“Horry County is the fastest growing community in the state, so we’re sort of used to the transitions that our students encounter. When I learned about the Purple Star program and what it does to make this transition easier for military-connected children, it’s something we wanted to explore,” said Dr. Rick Maxey, HCS Superintendent.

Retired Colonel James Davis, works for HCS and said the Purple Star will help put military personnel at ease, knowing their child or children are being supported.

“When military personnel like myself are away from home, we need to know our family is being taken care of,” said Davis.

For now, obtaining the Purple Star is strictly voluntary, but lawmakers in Columbia are working to change that.

“We have a really committed Governor, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Education for South Carolina who are all committed to military students,” said Schlicht.

The district has a special page on its website dedicated to military families with information. Click here.

