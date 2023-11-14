Horry County approves one year extension on Myrtle Beach Pelicans lease agreement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have another year to figure out if the team will be staying in the Grand Strand.

The Horry County Council approved a one-year lease agreement with the team.

It’s the same agreement that the city of Myrtle Beach approved back in September.

The city of Myrtle Beach has a 70% interest, while the county has a 30% interest in the ballpark and team.

The city and county have been approving lease extensions for the team since the original 20-year lease agreement expired in 2018.

But the city has been pushing for upgrades to the Pelicans baseball park.

Some of those upgrades include a need for new training rooms, batting cages and facilities for women coaches.

The county’s resolution states that the county wants to extend the lease for an additional season while discussion and analysis occur on the potential renovation or replacement of the baseball stadium and the county’s role in the operation.

Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker has told WMBF News that if those upgrades aren’t made by 2025 then it could be the end for the Pelicans in the Grand Strand.

He explained if the changes aren’t made, or a plan isn’t in place by 2025, then Major League Baseball may step in and put the team in a city where the ballpark is compliant with the standards.

