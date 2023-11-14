Submit a Tip
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience

Get a real life experience based off the movie right here in the Upstate.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, you can have the ultimate “Home Alone” experience while staying at a historic hotel in Greenville.

Running from Nov. 25 to Jan. 6, the Westin Poinsett is helping guests live out Kevin’s wildest dreams.

The package includes what organizers call a luxurious suite to start your “Home Alone” movie marathon

The The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar & Ice Cream Shop will deliver ice cream sundaes straight to your room.

Next up, guests will enjoy is a two hour limousine ride from Eastside Transportation around town while enjoying cheese pizza from Sidewall Pizza before heading to the ice skating rink on Ice on Main.

To end the night, guests will take a walk down the block for a shopping spree at O.P. Taylors.

Click here to book your experience.

MORE NEWS: Ice on Main returns this week

