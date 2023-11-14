Florence businesses see impact of Sunday alcohol sales in year after vote for change

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Buying beer and wine 7 days a week in the city of Florence has been a boom for businesses since Florence residents voted for the Sunday alcohol law changes a year ago.

Both businesses and residents across the city weighed in on the fairly new law. Some businesses said it’s a work in progress while the Florence community said they’ve seen a difference.

“It’s been a great convenience, and I think it’s benefited the retailers a lot more than they initially thought that it may,” said President of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Mike Miller.

A year ago, 71% of Florence voters said “yes” to beer and wine sales on Sundays.

It’s something Miller said previously sent residents to surrounding cities, hurting the bottom line for some businesses.

“It wasn’t just the beer and wine sales, the city was losing,” he said. “It was additional merchandise and that’s benefited the local retailers.”

Sunday alcohol sales are now pushing businesses to consider opening on Sundays.

Micky Finn’s Wine and Spirits One Stop Party Shop Owner, Rick Havekost said he waited about six months to open seven days a week, and it’s now a work in progress for sales one more day than before.

“It’s been adventurous, but it’s doing pretty well,” said Havekost. “We look forward to the Sunday sales going into the county where our new Buc-ee’s store will be. That’s when I’ll see the big impact of people coming off the interstate.”

Customers like Aubrey Foe said he’s already seen the benefits of the fairly new law.

“I love that they passed the law that you’re able to do that on Sunday,” he said. “For Florence county, for the people that visit and travel that come from all over the world, and they know that they’re able to shop no matter what day it is of the week.”

Now that Havekost is open every day of the week, he said he’s ready for more changes in the future.

“Right now no liquor stores can be open on Sunday, but I see that changing over the next 5 to 10 years,” he said. “So, we might as well start with the beer and wine side and if the state legislator ever decides to change the liquor laws, then we’ll have the staff in place and will be ready to be open on Sundays for everything.”

Havekost told WMBF News he plans to open his new location next to Buc-ees on January 15.

