FIRST ALERT: Seasonable week ahead, clouds increase midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures each afternoon will be near where we should be for this time of year. As we head throughout the week, we’re giving you the FIRST ALERT to increasing clouds and our next rain chance.

TODAY

It’s the coldest morning of the week as you step out the door. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to middle 40s this morning. Make sure the kids have the jacket as they head out to the bus stop.

Higher level clouds will become common this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. (WMBF)

Mostly sunny skies will start the day with higher level clouds increasing through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain comfortable this afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 60s today. Clouds will thicken up tonight, keeping tonight warmer than what we are feeling this morning.

More clouds will limit how cold those temperatures can fall tonight. (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increase throughout the day on Wednesday and we’ll expect a slight drop in temperatures as a disturbance slides through and ushers in another strong breeze out of the northeast. Highs on Wednesday will fall into the lower 60s. While clouds will be around throughout the day as the disturbance slides through, our forecast will remain dry.

Highs will climb into the lower 60s for tomorrow. We're stuck under mostly cloudy skies thanks to a disturbance moving through the area. Thankfully, we remain dry Wednesday. (WMBF)

Skies will be mostly cloudy and keep the temperatures cooler for any outdoor plans on Wednesday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A developing low pressure system will move across Florida and become better organized throughout the day on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, showers and storms will be likely off the east coast of Florida and off the Georgia and South Carolina coast.

A low pressure system will move along the southeast coast, bringing the risk of showers through the end of the work week. (WMBF)

As the low pressure system moves along the southeast coast Thursday night and into Friday, our rain chances will increase. Right now, the path of the low pressure system keeps the heaviest rain chances off shore, meaning our forecast will feature more clouds and a few scattered showers.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will return to the 70s with a few showers possible at 20-30%. If you have plans toward the end of the week, stay updated with us regarding this forecast.

We bring back clouds and rain chances for the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend. (WMBF)

Behind the low pressure system, an incoming cold front will also move into the area Saturday. That will bring not only a drop in temperatures for the weekend, but a few scattered showers possible on Saturday. Regardless, we remain comfortable through the weekend with a few showers possible Thursday-Saturday.

