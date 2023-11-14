Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding four suspects in an assault by mob case.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding four suspects in an assault by mob case.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old Angel Drakeford, 48-year-old Gerry Humbert and 24-year-old Ty’Shawn Humbert.

They are wanted in connection to a Nov. 5 assault at the Florence Inn & Suites on Bancroft Road.

All four suspects are accused of going into the motel to assault a victim, who suffered injuries and required medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80172, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s office’s app.

