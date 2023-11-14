Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding four suspects in an assault by mob case.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old Angel Drakeford, 48-year-old Gerry Humbert and 24-year-old Ty’Shawn Humbert.

They are wanted in connection to a Nov. 5 assault at the Florence Inn & Suites on Bancroft Road.

All four suspects are accused of going into the motel to assault a victim, who suffered injuries and required medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80172, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s office’s app.

