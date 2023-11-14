Submit a Tip
Chapin Memorial Library has programs and events for all ages

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chapin Memorial Library was the first city-owned library in South Carolina.

Now they offer programs and events for people of all ages!

You can get a library card with you live in Horry County and Get temporary access to our eBook collection, streaming media, and more!

With a digital card, your library is open 24/7.

Learn more about everything they have to offer here!

