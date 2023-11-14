CCU, Santee Cooper unveil new electric vehicle charging stations on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University showcased its commitment to sustainability on Monday.

The university and Santee Cooper unveiled 13 new electric vehicle charging stations that have been installed on CCU’s campus.

The charging stations were funded through Santee Cooper’s EVolve Grand program with a $25,000 grant awarded to CCU in January.

“We are so pleased with our partnership with Santee Cooper, and we so appreciate their continued support of the University. We continue to improve this campus, to reduce our carbon footprint, and to show by example to our students that we are 100% committed to a sustainable future,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson.

The 13 charging stations were installed all over campus.

Four charging stations are located Brooks Stadium, four at the solar bus stop near the Lib Jackson Student Union, two each at Penny Hall and Palmetto Halls and one at Atheneum Hall.

