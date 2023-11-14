Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

CCU, Santee Cooper unveil new electric vehicle charging stations on campus

Coastal Carolina University and Santee Cooper held a ribbon cutting on Monday for 13 newly...
Coastal Carolina University and Santee Cooper held a ribbon cutting on Monday for 13 newly installed electric vehicle charging stations on the school's campus.(Source: CCU)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University showcased its commitment to sustainability on Monday.

The university and Santee Cooper unveiled 13 new electric vehicle charging stations that have been installed on CCU’s campus.

The charging stations were funded through Santee Cooper’s EVolve Grand program with a $25,000 grant awarded to CCU in January.

“We are so pleased with our partnership with Santee Cooper, and we so appreciate their continued support of the University. We continue to improve this campus, to reduce our carbon footprint, and to show by example to our students that we are 100% committed to a sustainable future,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson.

The 13 charging stations were installed all over campus.

Four charging stations are located Brooks Stadium, four at the solar bus stop near the Lib Jackson Student Union, two each at Penny Hall and Palmetto Halls and one at Atheneum Hall.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.
Driver killed in Darlington County crash

Latest News

The city of North Myrtle Beach is looking for volunteers to help make 100 of these wire mesh...
North Myrtle Beach looks for volunteers to help build living shoreline
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the rezoning of land around Pleasant Hill Primitive...
Myrtle Beach City Council gives final approval to rezone church property, create affordable housing
The city of Myrtle Beach's resolution states the city will donate half a million dollars for...
City of Myrtle Beach supports land plan for Grand Strand animal shelter
Santee Cooper could bring some light into the Grand Strand Humane Society’s future by donating...
Utility company could help struggling Grand Strand animal shelter