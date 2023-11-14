The Carolina Improv Company offers classes for you to express yourself

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Improv Company is Myrtle Beach’s only live unscripted theater and improv school, where the audience writes the script.

You can sign up for level 1 Improv Classes now.

They’ll be starting class January 9, 2024.

Even if you don’t perform, Improv can sharpen your listening skills and it’s a great way to make new friends.

Go to https://carolinaimprov.wordpress.com/carolina-improv.../ to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.