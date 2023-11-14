Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

The Carolina Improv Company offers classes for you to express yourself

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Improv Company is Myrtle Beach’s only live unscripted theater and improv school, where the audience writes the script.

You can sign up for level 1 Improv Classes now.

They’ll be starting class January 9, 2024.

Even if you don’t perform, Improv can sharpen your listening skills and it’s a great way to make new friends.

Go to https://carolinaimprov.wordpress.com/carolina-improv.../ to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
The Myrtle Beach Classic, a Full-Field event, will be part of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedEx Cup...
Tickets for Myrtle Beach Classic to go on sale this week
Shaquana Hamilton
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 34 near Calvary Road.
Driver killed in Darlington County crash

Latest News

Market Common’s Annual Tree Lighting
You don’t want to miss Market Common’s Annual Tree Lighting this weekend
Project N.O.A.H.
Low Country Community Church hosts its’ 16th Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal
LW Paul Living History Farm
L.W. Paul Living History Farm hosts’ its annual Syrup Day this weekend
LBS: Songs of War & Peace
The Long Bay Symphony presents: Songs of War and Peace
Angel Tree
It’s time to kick off the 2023 Salvation Army Angel Tree Program