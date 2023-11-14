The Carolina Improv Company offers classes for you to express yourself
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Improv Company is Myrtle Beach’s only live unscripted theater and improv school, where the audience writes the script.
You can sign up for level 1 Improv Classes now.
They’ll be starting class January 9, 2024.
Even if you don’t perform, Improv can sharpen your listening skills and it’s a great way to make new friends.
Go to https://carolinaimprov.wordpress.com/carolina-improv.../ to sign up.
