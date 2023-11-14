Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT va Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Police Car
Coroner’s office IDs driver killed in crash after trying to evade police in stolen vehicle
Crews will make upgrades to some of Myrtle Beach’s main arteries of traffic and construction...
Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach’s busiest roads
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ now in effect
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project
File photo
North Myrtle Beach sets dates, details for Great Christmas Light Show

Latest News

How to keep an eye out for scams this holiday season
Registered sex offender turns himself in after week-long search in Georgetown County, officials confirm
SLED: Darlington Co. woman charged with lottery fraud after allegedly cashing stolen tickets
Florence businesses see impact of Sunday alcohol sales in year after vote for change
Court date set for Robeson Co. murder suspect who shot, injured deputies during attempt to serve warrant