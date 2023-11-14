Submit a Tip
1 shot at parking lot of Bennettsville apartment; 1 in custody

Police were called out around 8 a.m. to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Drive. (file...
Police were called out around 8 a.m. to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Drive. (file photo)(Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating after one person was shot Tuesday morning.

Police were called out around 8 a.m. to the Marlboro Court Apartments on Oakwood Drive.

Lt. Shawn Lucas said the victim was shot in the complex’s parking lot. It is unclear how the victim is doing now.

According to Lucas, a suspect was taken into custody and is currently being interviewed.

The suspect and victim knew each other, Lucas said. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to help.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

