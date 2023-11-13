You don’t want to miss Market Common’s Annual Tree Lighting this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Market Common for this free family-friendly event.

It’s the most anticipated event of the year for them…Santa’s arrival at The Market Common Annual Tree Lighting!

They officially kick off the holiday season in the beautifully decorated Market Common with Santa’s arrival, holiday performances, photos with Santa, and vendors with holiday treats amidst the backdrop of The Market Common’s festive holiday décor.

Everything kicks off November 18th at 5pm.

Checkout their entire schedule here!

