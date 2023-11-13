Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

You don’t want to miss Market Common’s Annual Tree Lighting this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Market Common for this free family-friendly event.

It’s the most anticipated event of the year for them…Santa’s arrival at The Market Common Annual Tree Lighting!

They officially kick off the holiday season in the beautifully decorated Market Common with Santa’s arrival, holiday performances, photos with Santa, and vendors with holiday treats amidst the backdrop of The Market Common’s festive holiday décor.

Everything kicks off November 18th at 5pm.

Checkout their entire schedule here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews will make upgrades to some of Myrtle Beach’s main arteries of traffic and construction...
Work begins soon on two of Myrtle Beach’s busiest roads
the wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road, east of...
Report: Driver who fatally crashed trying to evade police was driving stolen car
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ now in effect
Detours start Monday in North Myrtle Beach ahead of work on underground utilities project
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital

Latest News

Project N.O.A.H.
Low Country Community Church hosts its’ 16th Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal
LW Paul Living History Farm
L.W. Paul Living History Farm hosts’ its annual Syrup Day this weekend
LBS: Songs of War & Peace
The Long Bay Symphony presents: Songs of War and Peace
Angel Tree
It’s time to kick off the 2023 Salvation Army Angel Tree Program