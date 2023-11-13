Trial rescheduled for suspended Marlboro County sheriff accused in stun gun assault

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new date has been set for the trial of a suspended Pee Dee sheriff accused in an assault case from May 2020.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the trial for suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon will now be scheduled for 2024.

The trial was originally set for September 2023 but was postponed. Robert Kittle, the spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, confirmed Lemon’s new trial is now scheduled for March 18, 2024, in Marlboro County.

Kittle confirmed on the new trial date, that the day will begin with jury selection.

Lemon faces assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

The charges stem from a May 2020 incident at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Court documents state that Lemon ordered former deputy David Cook to deploy his stun gun on Jarrel Lee Johnson and unlawfully continued to activate the stun gun at least two times after the initial stun gun deployment to subdue Johnson.

Cook was also arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office.

**WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers**

Both men pleaded not guilty in the case.

Due to the charges, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon and appointed Larry McNeil to be the interim sheriff for Marlboro County.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement.

